Child Abducted By Woman In Maryland Tracked Down By Stafford County Sheriff

A cross-state investigation into a missing child in Maryland led to charges for a 36-year-old who was apprehended by sheriff's deputies in Virginia.
Jessica Onwudiachi was taken into custody by deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted by police in Anne Arundel County that she was wanted for abducting a 5-year-old and is believed to be in the area near Bells Hill Road.
Deputies began a canvas shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon while being guided by tips from an Anne Arundel County detective.
According to the sheriff’s office, Det. K.W. McBride was able to identify a vehicle linked to the wanted, which led to a traffic stop in the area of Richmond Highway and Hospital Center Boulevard, where Onwudiachi and the missing child were located.
She was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant.
A Stafford County Sheriff’s deputy cared for the abducted child at the sheriff’s office until his mother could arrive to take custody safely.
Onwudiachi’s charges include:
- Abduction of a child under 12 years old;
- Taking an abducted child under 12 out of state;
- Unlawful taking of a vehicle.
She is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
