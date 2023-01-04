Child Abducted By Woman In Maryland Tracked Down By Stafford County Sheriff

A cross-state investigation into a missing child in Maryland led to charges for a 36-year-old who was apprehended by sheriff's deputies in Virginia.

Jessica Onwudiachi was taken into custody by deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted by police in Anne Arundel County that she was wanted for abducting a 5-year-old and is believed to be in the area near Bells Hill Road.

Deputies began a canvas shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon while being guided by tips from an Anne Arundel County detective.

According to the sheriff’s office, Det. K.W. McBride was able to identify a vehicle linked to the wanted, which led to a traffic stop in the area of Richmond Highway and Hospital Center Boulevard, where Onwudiachi and the missing child were located.

She was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant.

A Stafford County Sheriff’s deputy cared for the abducted child at the sheriff’s office until his mother could arrive to take custody safely.

Onwudiachi’s charges include:

Abduction of a child under 12 years old;

Taking an abducted child under 12 out of state;

Unlawful taking of a vehicle.

She is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

