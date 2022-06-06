Chase In Stafford Ends After Driver Crashes Into Stopped Truck: Police

A driver trying to escape a ticket wound up in a lot more trouble after he crashed his car while trying to get away from police, authorities said.

Deputies clocked Jefferson Melendez Duran, 19, of Sterling at 20 miles per hour above the posted 45 mph along Cool Springs Road in south Stafford on Sunday night, but when they went to pull him over, Melendez Duran picked up the pace, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Though, he didn't make it far.

Melendez Duran passed several cars on a curve in an attempt to get away from deputies, but the chase ended less than half a mile from when it started after he crashed his Honda CRV into the back of a truck waiting at a stop light at the intersection with Cambridge Street, the Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured in the crash, officials said.

Deputies said Melendez Duran was drunk during the chase. Officials charged him with several traffic violations and drinking underage, the Sheriff's Office said. He was being held on a $5,000 bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, deputies added.

Deputies also arrested his passenger, Franmi de la Cruz Gonzalez, 21, of Manassas, and charged him with public intoxication, obstruction, and possession of a concealed weapon, deputies said. He was being held at the jail on a $2,000 bond, the Sheriff's Office said.

