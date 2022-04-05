Armed & Dangerous Shooting Suspects On The Loose In Stafford County: Sheriff's Office

Authorities are looking for two armed and dangerous suspects involved in a recent shooting in Stafford County, authorities said.

The suspects are described as a White or light-skinned Hispanic male and a Black male, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Both fled the scene of the shooting in a black Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of of Bellows Avenue around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, a deputy with the office said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the stomach. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A second victim was also grazed in the head by a bullet, the deputy added. No word on either of their conditions.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the office at 540-658-4400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.