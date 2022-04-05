Contact Us
Police & Fire

Armed & Dangerous Shooting Suspects On The Loose In Stafford County: Sheriff's Office

David Cifarelli
Stafford County Sheriff
Stafford County Sheriff Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

Authorities are looking for two armed and dangerous suspects involved in a recent shooting in Stafford County, authorities said. 

The suspects are described as a White or light-skinned Hispanic male and a Black male, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Both fled the scene of the shooting in a black Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV. 

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of of Bellows Avenue around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, a deputy with the office said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the stomach. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

A second victim was also grazed in the head by a bullet, the deputy added. No word on either of their conditions. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the office at 540-658-4400.

