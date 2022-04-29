Army Soldier Cameron Marshall Of Stafford Dies, 27 (TRIBUTE)

One thing that stood out most about Stafford, VA's Cameron Marshall was his passion not only for his interests, but for others.

He had a deep love for sports, cooking, his family and friends; but perhaps his greatest love was for his country.

Coming from a military family, the 27-year-old husband and father of two enlisted in the army shortly after graduating from St. Mary's High School in Westfield, MA in 2012.

He first served in Korea and later came home to serve with the 18th Airborne Corps in Fort Bragg, NC and the Office of Court Administration at the Pentagon, according to his obituary.

Felix Chapdelaine was friends with Cameron for 14 years and while the two hadn't lived close to each other since high school, they always stayed in touch.

He said Cameron was "probably the best person I know when it comes to reaching out. He was very thoughtful."

Cameron unfortunately died on Sunday, April 17, less than a month away from his 28th birthday. However, he is long from forgotten.

Born in Agawam, MA, Cameron's love for his native New England was shown through his passions for sports and nature.

He was a big fan of the New England Patriots and loved vacationing in Scituate and Cape Cod. Cameron also had several different ways of staying active outside of his military career.

"He loved anything outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping," his obituary reads. "He loved cars and loved driving fast in his yellow Corvette."

Cameron was also into cooking and loved serving up his signature soups. With each delicacy, he made sure everyone knew his mantra: "you gotta let is rest before enjoying it."

Cameron left behind his wife Kaitlyn, their children William and Mya, as well as his parents, siblings, grandparents and more.

A funeral for the fallen veteran was held on Tuesday, April 26 in Stafford, Virginia. Chapdelaine said there were easily 200 people in attendance with a majority of people who Cameron in military dress.

Admiration for Cameron was prevalent as his father invited people to speak about his son, Chapdelaine included.

"There was a lot to celebrate. He impacted a lot of people," Chapdelaine said. "Everyone had something to say about Cameron and how he impacted their life in a positive way."

Contributions in Cameron's memory can be made to the Mission 22 - an organization to support US veterans and their families. You can make a donation by clicking here.

