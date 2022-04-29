VA College Swimmer Paralyzed In Diving Accident

A college swimmer in Virginia was left partially paralyzed after a diving accident in Alabama.

Devin Bateman, of Fredericksburg, was just beginning his vacation on the Gulf Shores when he decided to go out for a swim Easter Sunday, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family.

The 18-year-old freshman swimmer at Washington and Lee University freshman dove into the ocean and hit his head, rendering him unable to move, the campaign says.

The swimmer was immediately airlifted to an area hospital in nearby Pensacola, FL and underwent emergency surgery on his C5 vertebrae. Since then, he has endured more surgery and has been diagnosed with a C5 spinal cord injury with no present use of his legs, as stated in the fundraiser.

Batemen was said to have been charming staff at the Sheppard Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta, GA, posted in an update on the GFM by his family.

The Sheppard Rehabilitation Center specializes in spinal cord injuries and Batemen is expected to stay for seven to eight weeks before being able to return home.

The fundraiser will support the costs of his medical care and changes to living accommodations in his home.

