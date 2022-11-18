Fundraisers Launched, Campus Memorial Service Scheduled For Slain UVA Football Players

Support is surging for the families of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in a mass shooting on the Charlottesville campus Sunday, Nov. 13.

Devin Chandler, 20, of Virginia Beach, VA, D’Sean Perry, 22, of Miami, FL, and Lavel Davis Jr., 20, of Ridgeville, SC, were killed after the charter bus they were riding in returned at Culbreth Garage around 10:15 p.m. from a field trip to see a play in Washington DC, authorities previously said.

Two other victims, who President Jim Ryan identified as football player Michael Hollins Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA, and Marlee Morgan, of Houston, TX, both 19, were wounded in the incident.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, — a student and former walk-on football player from the Petersburg area — was captured in Henrico County around 11 a.m. on Nov. 14 after authorities spotted the vehicle he was believed to have fled the scene in.

Jones is facing charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, authorities said. He was being held in the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.

It was not immediately clear when his next court appearance will be.

Jones was among the 22 students on the bus, along with a professor, authorities said. As students were getting up to exit the bus, the former athlete opened fire, and continued firing as he got off, prosecutors allege.

"Devin, Lavel and D’Sean were our classmates, teammates, friends and family," the university wrote on Twitter. "They were study partners and role models. They made us laugh and inspired us. They had dreams. They succeeded both on and off the field. They are forever Cavaliers."

Friends and strangers alike continued to show their support through fundraisers set up in the athletes' names.

As of Friday, Nov. 18, more than $119,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Chandler, who was remembered by a former co-worker as a "sweet friend."

"I'm so sorry this happened," one donator commented. "Devin was an amazing friend and would always brighten up the room with his positive and goofy energy."

His funeral is scheduled for Dec. 15, according to the fundraiser.

Perry "had the kindest soul and a positive impact on anyone who had the privilege of knowing him," reads a fundraiser launched by his friend, Matteo Uccelli.

"He was a man of faith who loved his friends, family, community, and football deeply," Uccelli wrote. "An avid lover of art and music whose artistic ability was unmatched."

It had raised nearly $130,000 as of Friday, Nov. 18.

Meanwhile, Davis Jr. was described on a fundraiser as a "star both on and off the field."

"He loved his parents, his family, his community, and he had a love for football like no other."

This GoFundMe had surpassed $160,000 in donations as of Friday, Nov. 18.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the deadly shooting. Jones' dad told NBC12 that his son had been getting picked on.

A public memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

