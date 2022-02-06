20 Virginia Ministers Accused Of Sex Abuse On Lengthy Southern Baptist List

Twenty ministers with Virginia ties were among hundreds of people affiliated with Southern Baptist churches who were accused of sexual assault, according to a report released last week.

"This table was created as a research tool to discover the scope of sexual abuse of children within the Southern Baptist Convention," the 205-page report says.

The Virginia ministers on the list include:

Jason Roy Bolton : In 2010, the former youth pastor at Potomac Crest Baptist Church pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl from his church. In 2011, he was sentenced to three years in jail and two years' probation and has been registered as a Virginia Sex Offender ever since.

: In 2010, the former youth pastor at Potomac Crest Baptist Church pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl from his church. In 2011, he was sentenced to three years in jail and two years' probation and has been registered as a Virginia Sex Offender ever since. Timothy Lynn Brumit : The former high school teacher and pastor at Sunset Boulevard Baptist Church in Aiken, SC, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for trying to entice and engage in sexually activity a person he thought was a 13-year-old boy.

: The former high school teacher and pastor at Sunset Boulevard Baptist Church in Aiken, SC, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for trying to entice and engage in sexually activity a person he thought was a 13-year-old boy. Steven Wayne Carter : In 2009, the former Director of Camp Cale Retreat was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and a first-degree sex offense with a child under 13. More charges involved two other children were added and in 2010. Carter later committed suicide.

: In 2009, the former Director of Camp Cale Retreat was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and a first-degree sex offense with a child under 13. More charges involved two other children were added and in 2010. Carter later committed suicide. Dennis Ray Collins : The former youth minister and volunteer baseball coach at Thalia Lynn Baptist Church in Virginia Beach was convicted of indecent liberties with a teen that happened in the mid-1980s at a Virginia Beach High School. He received five years confinement and 20 years’ probation and is a registered sex offender in North Carolina.

: The former youth minister and volunteer baseball coach at Thalia Lynn Baptist Church in Virginia Beach was convicted of indecent liberties with a teen that happened in the mid-1980s at a Virginia Beach High School. He received five years confinement and 20 years’ probation and is a registered sex offender in North Carolina. Jeremy “Jack” Ryan Duffer : The former youth pastor at Seaford Baptist Church near Hampton and Newport News was sentenced on eight counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of indecent acts with a child on May 13, 2010.

: The former youth pastor at Seaford Baptist Church near Hampton and Newport News was sentenced on eight counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of indecent acts with a child on May 13, 2010. Christopher Alan Hogge : The former pastor at Battery Park Baptist Church pleaded guilty to 19 child pornography charges in 2017 and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

: The former pastor at Battery Park Baptist Church pleaded guilty to 19 child pornography charges in 2017 and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Clyde Johnson : The former pastor was convicted of abusing four girls between the ages of 9 and 12

: The former pastor was convicted of abusing four girls between the ages of 9 and 12 Jacob “Jake” Kepple : In 2016, the former youth pastor at First Baptist Church in Charlottesville pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child between 2009 and 2011. He was sentenced to five years in prison and registered as a sex offender.

: In 2016, the former youth pastor at First Baptist Church in Charlottesville pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child between 2009 and 2011. He was sentenced to five years in prison and registered as a sex offender. Grover Bernard Lewis : The former pastor at Gillenwater Chapel Church in Nickelsville was convicted of two counts of sexual battery and sentenced to six months in prison.

: The former pastor at Gillenwater Chapel Church in Nickelsville was convicted of two counts of sexual battery and sentenced to six months in prison. George O. Lowe : The former pastor as Mount Hope Baptist Church in Stafford was sentenced to five years in prison for two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

: The former pastor as Mount Hope Baptist Church in Stafford was sentenced to five years in prison for two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. Antawn McCullum : In 2004, the 29-year-old youth minster at Macedonia Baptist Church in Arlington was sentenced for sexually abusing a teenage boy in 2002.

: In 2004, the 29-year-old youth minster at Macedonia Baptist Church in Arlington was sentenced for sexually abusing a teenage boy in 2002. Joshua Young Moon : The former professor at Liberty University in Lynchburg was convicted of aggravated sexual battery and sentenced to a 180-day jail term.

: The former professor at Liberty University in Lynchburg was convicted of aggravated sexual battery and sentenced to a 180-day jail term. Kenneth Payne : The 70-year-old pastor at New Prospect Baptist in Monroe was found guilty of indecent liberties and sodomizing a 17-year-old boy. He was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and was listed as a Registered Sex Offender. He died in 2017.

: The 70-year-old pastor at New Prospect Baptist in Monroe was found guilty of indecent liberties and sodomizing a 17-year-old boy. He was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and was listed as a Registered Sex Offender. He died in 2017. Gerald Lee Porter : The former volunteer Bible-school teacher at River Oak Church in Great Bridge, Chesapeake was sentenced to 12 years in prison for collecting "images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct." None of the victims were known to Porter or from his church.

: The former volunteer Bible-school teacher at River Oak Church in Great Bridge, Chesapeake was sentenced to 12 years in prison for collecting "images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct." None of the victims were known to Porter or from his church. Hawthorne Reed Jr. : No information provided.

: No information provided. Joseph Steven Shrewsbury : In 2007, the 30-year-old church youth coordinator at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Thaxton pleaded guilty to 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of carnal knowledge for molesting a 13-year-old boy in 2005 who came to Shrewsbury seeking spiritual help.

: In 2007, the 30-year-old church youth coordinator at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Thaxton pleaded guilty to 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of carnal knowledge for molesting a 13-year-old boy in 2005 who came to Shrewsbury seeking spiritual help. Daniel Louis Silverman : The former Assistant Professor at Heritage Baptist Church in Vinton pleaded no contest regarding allegations of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. He was sentenced to seven years in prison. He will spend five years on probation after his release and must register as a sex offender.

: The former Assistant Professor at Heritage Baptist Church in Vinton pleaded no contest regarding allegations of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. He was sentenced to seven years in prison. He will spend five years on probation after his release and must register as a sex offender. Dean Harold Stone : The former deacon at Heritage Baptist Church in Vinton was convicted of child molestation and sentenced to 48 years in prison for 12 sex crimes involving three young girls.

: The former deacon at Heritage Baptist Church in Vinton was convicted of child molestation and sentenced to 48 years in prison for 12 sex crimes involving three young girls. Robert D. Tardy : In 1998, the former Deacon at Peace Baptist Church in Dunn Loring was sentenced to 2-10 years in prison for abusing a 5-year-old boy.

: In 1998, the former Deacon at Peace Baptist Church in Dunn Loring was sentenced to 2-10 years in prison for abusing a 5-year-old boy. James Preston Tyndall: In 2002, the former pastor at Stokesland Baptist Church in Danville resigned and admitted to abusing a 6-year-old in 1994. He was charged and convicted of six felony sex crimes in 2000 and was released in 2016.

