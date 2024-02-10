Minor Accused Of Aiding In Terrorism Following Swatting Incidents In Stafford, Sherif Says

Between May and September last year, investigators say that crews were called to a plethora of swatting incidents at several schools that were purportedly targeted by the underage suspect.

Buildings involved in the swatting incidents include:

Stafford High School;

Brooke Point High School;

Dixon Smith Middle School;

Drew Middle School.

In each incident officials say that they "were each plagued with false reports of bombs and shootings that led to large law enforcement responses, lockdowns, and evacuations."

Each of the calls were ultimately found to be unfounded, they noted.

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a Stafford County home, leading to the seizure of computers, hard drives, and a server a spokesperson for the sheriff's office mused "would rival the National Security Agency."

According to the sheriff's office, a minor inside the home was charged with aiding in terrorism and falsely summoning law enforcement. As part of his plea, the child admitted to five counts of conspiring to make terroristic threats and two counts of falsely summoning law enforcement.

All of his electronic devices were also forfeited.

"This has been an ongoing investigation and reaches across the United States and abroad," a spokesperson for the agency said. "We continue to work closely with the Stafford County Public Schools to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff."

