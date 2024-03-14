Fair 76°

Major Crash Shuts Stafford Roadway Entirely

A bad auto accident closed a Stafford roadway Thursday evening, March 14.

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
The Joshua Road crash happened just after 6 p.m. near Greenleaf Terrace.

The roadway was closed in all directions as of 7:15 p.m.

