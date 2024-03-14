Major Crash Shuts Stafford Roadway Entirely

The Joshua Road crash happened just after 6 p.m. near Greenleaf Terrace.
The roadway was closed in all directions as of 7:15 p.m.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.
A bad auto accident closed a Stafford roadway Thursday evening, March 14.
The Joshua Road crash happened just after 6 p.m. near Greenleaf Terrace.
The roadway was closed in all directions as of 7:15 p.m.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE