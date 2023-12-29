Friends and family are mourning the death of Tim St. Peter, who was on his way to work on the day after Christmas when he lost control early in his commute and struck a tree in the 11700 block of Plank Road.

The 31-year-old died in the crash, leaving behind a wife, Maggie, infant son Declan, and 5-year-old Brantley.

"Tim’s kids and wife were his world. He was a hands on father, excited to teach his boys about country living in the new home they had just built," two of their closest friends, the Huss' said. "He was a loving and dedicated husband to Maggie."

St. Peter is a third generation Annandale High School graduate, where he met his future wife, according to his obituary.

He later lived out his mechanical dreams to earn a heavy duty machinery certification and also became certified as a master diesel mechanic.

"Tim enjoyed time with family; he was a loving husband and an amazing father," the obit continues.

"The love for his wife was radiant and the pride he had in his sons was pure. He loved taking adventures and anytime outside was always a great time."

In the days after his death, support has swelled for the St. Peter family, with tributes pouring in and thousands of dollars raised by well-wishers.

"It is with great sadness that the accident that happened yesterday was someone I knew - my thoughts and prayers to Lisa St. Peter and her daughter-in-law Maggie ... Lisa’s son Tim was involved in the accident and (lost) his life - big hugs to the family and his two sons," another user posted.

Approximately 48 hours after the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office identified St. Peter as the victim in Tuesday's crash their community is rallying around them, with more than 40 donors raising nearly $5,000 to help the family through a GoFundMe campaign.

There is a viewing scheduled for St. Peter scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. at Found and Son's Funeral Chapel at 10719 Court House Road in Fredericksburg.

"Please keep them in your prayers," family friends added. "Please join us to pay your respects to a great man."

Those interesting in donating to the St. Peter family can do so here.

