Deputies were called shortly before 10:15 p.m. on Thursday night to the area of Telegraph Road and Barnwell Drive when Dumfries resident Juan Hernandez Rodriguez drove his truck into a utility pole, which was pulled from the ground, blocking the roadway.

The 41-year-old's vehicle came to rest on its side near the downed pole.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, a responding deputy was able to remove Hernandez Rodriguez from the vehicle, who suffered only minor injuries.

Hernandez Rodriguez initially advised that his brakes had failed, leading to the crash, investigators said, though the deputy was wise to his game and smelled alcohol on his breath, at which point the driver said he consumed four Coronas minutes before the crash.

There was also an empty beer among the debris at the crash scene.

Hernandez Rodriguez was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until he sobered up.

The crash resulted in a lengthy closure of Telegraph Road, which wasn't reopened until approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning after crews worked around the clock to clear the scene.

