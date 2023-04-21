Irate Rock-Throwing Rogue Busted Targeting Stafford Courthouse, Church: Authorities

Brett Lyles, 28, is facing multiple charges following a strange scene that played out on Thursday afternoon in Stafford County that saw him throwing rocks and debris at buildings and members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office during a disturbance.

Shortly before 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Richmond Highway and Courthouse Road, where there were reports of an irate man throwing rocks at the courthouse.

Upon arrival, deputies found Lyles in a grassy area beside Aquia Realty, who was in reality picking up and throwing rocks over passing traffic and targeting the courthouse.

The responding deputy ordered Lyles to stop, though the latter refused to comply, and set his sights on the officer, who suddenly found himself on the wrong side of the rock throwing.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that the deputy was able to deftly dodge the “barrage of bedrock” as he radioed for backup and took cover behind his patrol vehicle as he awaited assistance.

Within seconds, officials say that other deputies arrived at the scene of the rock fight with their Taser-like devices drawn, at which point Lyles went down quietly and was taken into custody.

Further investigation into the strange situation determined that Lyles damaged windows in the courthouse, as well as a nearby church and van that were parked in the area.

Lyles was charged with:

Two counts of assault on law enforcement;

Obstruction of justice;

Vandalism to the van, church and courthouse.

He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The Stafford County Facilities Management crew went quickly to work on Friday morning to repair teh courthouse windows.

