'I'm Going To Get A DUI:' Underage Drinker Knew Fate After Crashing Through Stafford Fence

"I'm going to get a DUI," the 19-year-old sobbed as members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to an early morning Sunday crash, officials said.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, deputies were called to the intersection of Ferry Road and Hillcrest Terrace to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving Watson, who was speeding through the area before crash landing into the fence and coming to rest in a neighbor's yard.

Officials say that Watson was driving approximately 70 mph in a 35 mph "because she wanted to get home faster," but instead, she wound up taking a one-way trip to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to investigators, when the alcohol was brought up, Watson admitted to consuming a Long Island iced tea at a business in Central Park, and when probed about how the underage woman got a hold of the booze, she took out a fake driver's license.

It was also further determined that Watson's vehicle had an expired inspection sticker, and a 17-year-old passenger was also drunk.

Watson was arrested and charged with:

Driving under the influence with a child;

Underage driving under the influence;

Felony child endangerment;

Contributing too the delinquency of a minor;

Possession of a fake license;

Failure to maintain proper control of her vehicle;

Reckless driving;

Underage purchase of alcohol;

The expired inspection sticker.

She's being held at the jail without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.