Forthcoming DUI Driver Found Facing Wrong Way On Stafford Sidewalk, Sheriff Says

An allegedly drunk driver didn't make it hard for members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office to find him over the weekend when he was caught in a questionable position early on Saturday morning.

Ruben Samper Jr.

Ruben Samper Jr.

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
Deputies were called at around 4 a.m. to the 200 block of Garrisonville Road on Feb. 24, where there were reports of a reckless driver in the area, which was found parked on a sidewalk facing the wrong direction and on the sidewalk, officials say.

According the sherif's office, deputies found Stafford resident Ruben Samper, Jr. behind the wheel of the running vehicle, and an open bottle of Corona in plain view.

The 30-year-old was candid with first responders, readily admitting that "I shouldn't be driving" before he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of between .15 percent and .20 percent. 

Samper is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

