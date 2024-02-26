Forthcoming DUI Driver Found Facing Wrong Way On Stafford Sidewalk, Sheriff Says

Deputies were called at around 4 a.m. to the 200 block of Garrisonville Road on Feb. 24, where there were reports of a reckless driver in the area, which was found parked on a sidewalk facing the wrong direction and on the sidewalk, officials say.

According the sherif's office, deputies found Stafford resident Ruben Samper, Jr. behind the wheel of the running vehicle, and an open bottle of Corona in plain view.

The 30-year-old was candid with first responders, readily admitting that "I shouldn't be driving" before he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of between .15 percent and .20 percent.

Samper is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

