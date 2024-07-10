Former Prison Guard Admits To Child Exploitation, Child Porn Offenses In Virginia: Feds

Davey Jonathan Sisk, 29, pleaded guilty this week to federal charges in connection to child exploitation and child porn possession, authorities announced.

According to court documents, between June 2023 and February, Sisk used the social media app "Telegram" to coerce another person to create and send him illicit photos or video of minors.

During that time frame, one of the children was 3 and the other was 6.

Prosecutors added that in 2021 and 2022, a now 15-year-old minor living in Texas had sex with another minor and sold videos over the Internet.

Sisk admitted to using the Snapchat username “JAKESMOOT2021” and to paying approximately $465 through Cash App to the minor in exchange for multiple sexually explicit images and videos.

Sisk pleaded guilty last month to two counts of sexually exploiting and attempting to sexually exploit a child and receiving child pornography.

When the Culpeper resident is sentenced, he will face up to 40 years in prison.

