Aliem Mabu Kamara Wanted For Violent Armed Robberies

A Virginia teen wanted on a host of charges who has also been reported missing by his family is at large and authorities are urgently attempting to track him down.

 Photo Credit: Fredericksburg Police
Aliem Mabu Kamara, 16, of Fredericksburg, was last seen at his home in Idlewild around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, and was reported missing by his parent two days later, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

The teen is the subject of a juvenile detention order on multiple serious charges, including:

  • Two counts of entering a dwelling with intent to rob, rape, arson, or murder;
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;
  • Two counts of robbery using a firearm.

Kamara is described as a Black man with black hair and black eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information on Kamara’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fredericksburg Police by calling (540) 373-3122.

