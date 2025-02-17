Aliem Mabu Kamara, 16, of Fredericksburg, was last seen at his home in Idlewild around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, and was reported missing by his parent two days later, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

The teen is the subject of a juvenile detention order on multiple serious charges, including:

Two counts of entering a dwelling with intent to rob, rape, arson, or murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Two counts of robbery using a firearm.

Kamara is described as a Black man with black hair and black eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information on Kamara’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fredericksburg Police by calling (540) 373-3122.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.