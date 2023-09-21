Fentanyl, Firearms, Thousands In Cash Seized From Dynamic Spotsy-Fredericksburg Duo: Police

Fredericksburg officer Murphy was patrolling the area near the storefronts at Central Park Townhomes around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, when groups of people started dispersing quickly. Murphy saw several of them get into a car with an equipment violation, so he conducted a traffic stop on Fall Hill Avenue.

Murphy identified the driver and recognized the other occupants from previous encounters, Fredericksburg police said in a release. Back-up was requested and probable cause was established for a search.

During the search, officers found three firearms, one of which returned stolen, approximately 210 fentanyl pills, approximately 13 grams of crack cocaine, approximately one pound of marijuana, narcotic equipment, and several thousand dollars in cash, police said.

Damari Peyton, 19 of Fredericksburg, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWID) Schedule I/II drugs and PWID Marijuana. Jaquan Mincy, 23 of Spotsylvania, was charged with Possession of a concealed weapon. Both Peyton and Mincy were being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Officers also obtained and served the following detention orders on a juvenile involved in this incident; Possession of a Concealed Weapon and PWID Schedule I/II drugs.

The investigation is still active and additional charges are pending at this time.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.