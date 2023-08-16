'Evil Energy' To Blame For Pepper Spray Assault At Stafford County Motel, Assailant Says

Garrett Chaudhri, 23, was arrested by members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Aug. 15, following an incident that played out at the Super 8 Motel on Warrenton Road.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to the motel to investigate a reported assault involving a person who had been pepper sprayed during a verbal dispute that rapidly escalated to physical violence.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, Chaudhri claimed that the situation played out because he felt “evil energy” from his victim; however, camera footage reviewed by investigators painted a less than holistic picture.

Chaudhri was arrested and charged with unlawful use of pepper spray. He was being held on Wednesday afternoon at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond.

