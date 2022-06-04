Fredericksburg Fashion Show To Benefit Local Domestic Violence Non-Profit

An upcoming fashion show in Fredericksburg will put the spotlight on a local non-profit that empowers others to believe in themselves.

The Chamber Network of Enterprising Women is hosting a Spring Fashion Show at A. Smith Bowman Distillery, located at 1 Bowman Drive, starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 9.

The event will showcase the latest fashion and trends for men and women while also raising funds for Empowerhouse. The organization provides "confidential domestic violence assistance in the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, and Caroline," according to their website.

"This show is one of the first of a series events that will raise money for our chosen charity of the year," said Gretchen Rusden, the marketing & communications manager for the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber. "Traditionally our biggest fundraising event is through a silent auction held in December but this year we decide to add an additional event to raise funds."

The show's models will include current Chamber Board Members, local business owners and Empowerhouse employees, according to Rusden. Local stores and boutiques will donate clothing and accessories for the show as well.

Tickets are $40 for members and $50 for non-members. People can register for the event by clicking here.

