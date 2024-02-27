DUI Dumfries Driver Busted 2X In 3 Days In Fredericksburg, Police Say

A man later identified as Bryan Stoutenburgh, of Dumfries, sped past a Fredericksburg officer at 85 mph in a 35 mph zone on Emancipation Highway around 12:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, police said.

The officer activated her emergency equipment and pursued the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop. Stoutenburgh pulled over in the 500 block of Emancipation Highway, got out of his car, and told the officer his friend was in his car bleeding out and he was trying to get him to the hospital, authorities said.

The officer requested backup and emergency services, but rushing to aid the passenger in the vehicle, the officer quickly realized the passenger was not bleeding, nor was he having a medical emergency.

Stoutenburgh was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, refusal to take a breathalyzer test, reckless driving, and obstruction of justice. He remains incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Just three days prior, Stoutenburgh was arrested for intoxication in public, hit and run, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice. These charges stem from a hit and run incident in the 1600 block of Caroline Street.

