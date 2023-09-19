DUI Driver 'Jesus' Leaving Nightclub Crashes Car Carrying Occupants In Stafford: Cops

A 35-year-old woman was charged with DUI after a crash over the weekend in Stafford, and the occupants told authorities Jesus was driving.

Zuiry Lazo Cisneros was heading home from a nightclub around 3:10 a.m. when she ran off the road and struck a tree on the 700 block of Mountain View Road on Sunday, Sept. 17, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

Deputies initially did not know which one of the occupants was a driver when they arrived. When they asked, one of the occupants — none of whom were hurt seriously — said Jesus was driving.

Cisneros later admitted she was the driver and was arrested for DUI. She was held until sober.

