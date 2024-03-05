DUI Driver Found Asleep At Traffic Light While Horns Sounded In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Harrisburg resident Kalem Calien is facing charges across state lines after he held up traffic when conking out while driving through Stafford on Sunday morning

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on March 3, deputies from the sheriff's office were called to investigate a suspicious Toyota RAV4 that was sitting steady at a green light for at least eight minutes while other motorists honked and shouted behind him at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Garrisonville Road.

A responding deputy placed her patrol vehicle in front of Calien's vehicle to keep the sleepy driver from possibly veering into traffic, while a second was able to rouse the man after approaching the driver's side window.

Once awoken, investigators say that Calien's RAV4 rolled forward, striking the patrol car, causing minor damage, but avoiding any major injuries.

Further investigation found that there were suspected controlled substances and an open container of booze inside his Toyota, officials said.

Calien was arrested without further incident and charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, drinking while drinking, refusal, and stopping on a highway.

He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

