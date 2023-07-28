Drunken Man Assaults Deputies, Kicks Out Patrol Car Window While Restrained In Stafford: Police

Police responding to a disturbance on Steven Circle in North Stafford Thursday evening, July 27 found Kevin Jones destroying property and assaulting another resident, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

"The calm of the mobile home park was disrupted as Jones cursed a blue streak and had to be carried to the patrol car by Deputy Crossett and Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen," police said.

Jones refused to get in the rear of the patrol car and was ultimately restrained in the back seat, police said.

"Jones proceeded with Wreck-It Ralph behavior, kicking the patrol car door until the window was dislodged and the frame was bent outwards," a release from the sheriff's office said.

During the ensuing attempt to restrain Jones, two of the deputies were assaulted. Fortunately, neither deputy suffered serious injury, police said.

Jones was charged with assault and battery, assault and battery on law enforcement, vandalism and obstruction. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.