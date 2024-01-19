Drunken Fredericksburg Man Terrorizes Stafford Deputies, Wawa, Hotel Staff: Sheriff

A man later identified as Michael Fauntleroy, 55, of Fredericksburg, brought police to the Excel Inn & Suites on Warrenton Road around 1:50 a.m. Jan. 18, for cursing and screaming at an employee, the county sheriff's office said.

Fauntleroy was removed from the property, and authorities hoped that was the end of that. It wasn't.

Ten minutes later, Fauntleroy went to the Wawa on South Gateway Drive and did the same, authorities said.

There, Fauntleroy threatened deputies who confronted him, the sheriff's office said.

When it was time to put Fauntleroy into handcuffs "due to his obvious intoxicated state and disorderly behavior," Fauntleroy began resisting and tried to spit on deputies.

He was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice. His belligerent behavior was on full display in front of the magistrate when he was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

