Drunk Driving Mom Stops To Vomit With 2 Children In Car: Stafford Sheriff

A report of a reckless driver brought Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy D.S. Jett to Ferry and White Oak roads just before 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24, Sheriff David Decatur said.

The caller said the vehicle was operating in a reckless manner and the driver would occasionally stop to vomit.

Jett made contact with the driver, Alyson Brinza, and saw two children in the back seat, Decatur said.

Brinza said she felt sick and knew she shouldn’t be driving in her state. After conducting field sobriety tests, Brinza was placed into handcuffs while the children were turned over to a responsible adult.

Brinza was charged with driving under the influence and two counts of felony child neglect. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.

