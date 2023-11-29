Drunk Driver Busted For Third DUI After Ignoring Passengers' Protests In Stafford County

North Carolina native Tonya Whitaker was arrested and charged for her third DUI by members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office after going on a tirade at El Viejon on Richmond Highway before getting behind the wheel in a black Kia, despite her passengers' protestations, officials say.

Deputies from the sheriff's office were able to track down Whitaker shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 on Richmond Avenue near Alabaster Lane, where it was determined that she got into an argument with her passengers because she wanted to drive, despite being "obviously intoxicated."

According to the sheriff's office, while investigating the incident, Whitaker admitted to drinking before driving, and there was an empty can of Four Loko, a bottle of vodka, and a partially empty bottle of vodka near where she was sitting in the vehicle.

She also didn't have a valid driver's license.

Whitaker was charged with her third DUI offense in 10 years, drinking while driving, and driving without a license. But her legal issues weren't done yet.

While being processed at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, officers found that she was attempting to hide a knife, and she was also charged with felony by a prisoner. She is being held without bond at the facility.

It was the second time this week that a person was arrested for their third DUI by members of the sheriff's office.

No information about her next court date was released.

