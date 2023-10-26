Drone Finds Fugitive Crouching In Basement Of Stafford County Home

Guy Castonguay had warrants out for his arrest, when deputies learned he was on the 700 block of Edwards Drive in Grafton Village around 11 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Knowing he may have been armed, deputies surrounded the home and tried to call Castonguay out for nearly an hour. He refused to exit, at which point drone and K9 teams were called.

Sergeant S.H. Curtis, Jr. was able to navigate a drone through the home and found Castonguay crouched down in the basement. Deputies gave additional commands to surrender and Castonguay gave up peacefully.

Deputy D.R. Ludolph transported Castonguay to the magistrate’s office and he was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

