Fair 46°

SHARE

Driver Who Wanted To 'Just Go Home' Busted With Stolen Gun During Stafford Stop, Sheriff Says

What started as a routine traffic stop in Stafford County landed a 19-year-old behind bars after an eagle-eyed sergeant spotted the driver acting suspiciously with the center console of his vehicle.

The recovered weapons in Stafford County

The recovered weapons in Stafford County

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Stafford resident Alijah Robinson Goodley was arrested following a search after being stopped on Monday morning because the registered owner has a suspended license, investigators say.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. on March 18, Goodley was traveling on Warrenton Road when he was stopped by the sergeant, though while speaking to him, he said that Goodley made several unusual movements in the area of the console.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, "seeing the potential danger, Sgt. Hurt requested additional units as a precaution." 

Goodley was ordered out of the vehicle as a precaution to allow for a security sweep, to which he requested "to just go home" instead. 

The cause of the 19-year-old's consternation became clear when investigators found a loaded gun inside that center console that was reported stolen from a neighboring county.

Goodley was charged with driving while suspended, and carrying a concealed weapon. Charges regarding possession of a stolen firearm are pending and the firearm is being held as evidence.

He was released following his initial court appearance.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE