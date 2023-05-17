Driver Who 'Blacked Out' Before Stafford County Crash Hit With Fourth DUI, Sheriff Says

Stafford resident Asiel Butler, 30, was back in a familiar position on Tuesday, May 16, after members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported crash on Ramoth Church Road.

Deputies were called at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, when Butler drove off the roadway and struck the guide wires of a utility pole.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, Butler told deputies that he "blacked out" and didn't remember crashing his Volvo, while showing signs of impairment.

During a search of Butler, deputies also found suspected controlled substances on him.

Further investigation found that Butler has done this dance before, as it was his fourth DUI offense in the past decade.

Butler was charged with:

DUI;

Possession of controlled substances;

Failure to maintain control of a vehicle;

Refusal.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. No information about an initial court appearance has been announced.

