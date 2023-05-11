Driver Ditches Stolen Truck After Crash In Stafford County

The Triangle man was in a Chevrolet pickup when he drove the vehicle through a Hope Road yard and onto the patio around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Stafford County police said.

The driver ditched the car and took off on foot.

A sheriff's deputy found the man on Club Drive, where the suspect told police he hit the gas instead of the break, but took off because he knew he'd be in trouble.

"Considering he ran from the scene, he was correct," police said. "He was in a bit of trouble. It was discovered not only did the suspect not have a driver’s license, but the vehicle was not his.

"The owner of the vehicle was contacted, who was perplexed why the suspect had his vehicle. He advised he never gave the suspect consent to use the vehicle."

The man was charged with hit and run, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, as well as, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond, which happened to be the estimated amount of damages he caused.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.