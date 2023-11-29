Domestic Violence Victim Jumps Out Of Second-Story Window To Avoid Assault In Stafford: Sheriff

Woodbridge resident Justin Hunter is facing serious charges following a harrowing scene that played out at the Arbor Grove Apartment complex on Monday evening during a domestic disturbance.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the building when neighbors made emergency calls advising that there was a woman screaming for help in a nearby unit and shouting to "call the police," prompting an immediate response.

Upon arrival, a deputy found the woman, who had visible injuries and stated that she jumped out of a window to "escape her romantic partner," Hunter, who was still inside her apartment.

Hunter, who was reportedly intoxicated, was arrested without incident when deputies made their way inside the Timberlake Street residence.

Investigators say that it was a verbal argument that ultimately led to the assault, and to avoid being abused further, the woman leapt out of the window and was treated for undisclosed non-life-threatening injuries.

The 31-year-old Hunter was charged with:

Assault and battery;

Felonious assault;

Abduction.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

"Abusive relationships are a difficult topic for many to deal with," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said in a statement. "That being said, you are not alone.

"The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office not only has resources to assist victims, but partners with Empowerhouse, (which) is an accredited domestic violence center aimed to help children and adults of domestic violence."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.