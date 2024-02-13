Death Of Spotsylvania 10-Year-Old Spreads Shock, Sadness: 'Old Man In Boy Body'

Brian "Phoenix" Clark died unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 8, following a brief battle with leukemia, according to his obituary and a GoFundMe campaign.

Phoenix was being remembered in his obituary as an "old man in a little boy body" who adored his little sister, Amelia, and took a role in caring for his sister with elegance and unconditional love.

A GoFundMe for the clark family had raised nearly $10,000 as of press time.

Phoenix is survived by his mother, Stephanie Ann Clark; his father, Brian Dale Clark; his sister, Amelia “Mia” Eve Clark, and his dogs, Daphne and Sammy. He was preceded in death by his dog, Lily.

Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 17 at Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg.

Click here for Phoenix's complete obituary and here to donate to the Clark family.

