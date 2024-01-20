Cocaine Found In Pile Of Kids' Clothing, Within Reach Of Children During Stafford Stop: Sheriff

Makayla Coffman, 26, is facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop outside Walmart in Fredericksburg led to the recovery of controlled substances that were in the reach of a group of kids in her car.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Coffman was stopped at Walmart on Village Parkway, where deputies determined that she was driving with a suspended license.

At the time of what started a routine stop, there were three children - all under the age of 7 - inside her vehicle with the Fredericksburg resident, officials noted.

While speaking with her, the deputy advised Coffman that his K9 partner was trained in detecting narcotics, prompting her to admit that there was cocaine both on her person and within the vehicle with the kids.

She was detained without incident.

During the subsequent search, multiple suspected controlled substances and paraphernalia were found all throughout the vehicle, including some that were located within a pile of kid's clothing which were within arm’s reach of the children.

Coffman was arrested ad charged with:

Three counts of felony child neglect;

Possession of controlled substances;

Driving with a suspended license.

The children were handed off to a "responsible party" and Coffman is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond.

