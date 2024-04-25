The Stafford County Sheriff's "Badges and Barbeque" event was cut short on Wednesday afternoon, April 24 due to a disturbance caused by Charles Kurtinitis Jr. down the street in the parking lot of Starbucks on Stafford Market Place.

Just after 12 p.m., officials say that deputies responded to the site of a crash, where a victim advised that a man - later identified as Kurtinitis - pulled a knife on him while he was dealing with the incident.

Kurtinitis had been en route to court, as he had been involved in a case in juvenile and domestic relations district court, a spokesperson for the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

A sergeant investigating the alleged assault tracked down Kurtinitis' vehicle in the area of Richmond Highway and Foreston Woods Drive.

During the subsequent stop, Kurtinitis told the sergeant that he was on his way to court, and was found to be in possession of a knife. He was charged with simple assault and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $500 secured bond.

