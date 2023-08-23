Brand-New Community Perfect For Empty-Nesters Debuts In Fredericksburg

The new community is located at 9944 Tidewater Trail and called Ruffins Reserve.

Ruffins Reserve boasts 24 homesites in Phase 1 of the project, including one-level living and single-family homes with prices from the upper $500,000s to the upper $600,000s.

Built by Atlantic Builders, the seven home designs will range from 1,912-3,731 square feet and feature three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms, two-car garages and an unfinished basement.

Three single-level homes are offered at Ruffins Reserve, which appeal to empty nesters and families alike who prefer the convenience of one-level living and Atlantic is debuting its newest two-story design, the Sawyer, in this neighborhood. The Sawyer boasts four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and 2,900+ square feet, priced from $619,900.

All home designs offer buyers the flexibility to add extra flex space. Special features include nine-foot ceilings on main levels, tankless water heaters and Solar Ready Homes for potential future solar panels and power walls.

Ruffins Reserve is in a prime location off Route 17 in the New Post neighborhood with proximity to I-95, Route 1 and Route 3. The community offers access to activities such as Ruffins Pond, a 123-acre pond that is perfect for fishing, canoeing and kayaking, the VYSA Soccer Facility, Rappahannock River Boat Launch, Duff McGreen Memorial Park and Fredericksburg Country Club.

The shopping and restaurants of Cosner's Corner are only minutes away as are the Spotsylvania Sportsplex & Soccer Training Center, Field House and Lee's Hill Golf Club.

Interested buyers can visit the current offsite sales office at 3823 Drayton Ct. in Fredericksburg, or call TJ Murray at 540-709-9904 to schedule an appointment. The sales office is currently open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.