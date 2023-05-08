Boy Killed Playing Video Games In Bedroom, Police In Virginia Say

Kingston Campbell was laying in bed in his home on the 1500 block of Floyd Street in Lynchburg when a group of individuals fired a round of shots inside, killing him around 11:10 p.m. May 1, according to police and loved ones.

The youngster was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, more than $16,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Kingston's family as of Monday, May 8. Community members attended a vigil held on May 3.

Authorities also released surveillance footage that shows the group firing into Kingston's home and then fleeing on foot.

"The murder of this child is a senseless tragedy stemming from a violent criminal act that has no place in our community," Lynchburg police said. "The LPD strives to partner with and protect our residents and visitors daily. To effectively do so, we need those members of our community who have knowledge about criminal activity such as this to come forward. The victim and his family deserve nothing less.

"Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.