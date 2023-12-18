The Beth Shalom Temple and Day Care Center were temporarily evacuated in Fredericksburg on Monday after there was a report of a bomb that was planted inside the building, officials say.

At around 11:11 a.m. on Monday morning, members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office were called to the building to investigate after it was evacuated as a precaution and patrons were taken to the Howell Library across the street to allow for the investigation.

An extensive search was launched by deputies, which ultimately led to the determination that there were no explosives inside and it was reopened.

The threat - which comes on the heels of an anti-Semitic incident in Northwest DC - remains under investigation.

