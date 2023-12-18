Man Arrested For Anti-Semitic Attack Outside DC Synagogue: Police

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the Kesher Israel Congregation in the 2800 block of N Street NW on Sunday, Dec. 17 in Georgetown, where there were reports of a hateful crime in the area.

Police say that Toledo native Brent Wood, 33, has been identified as the person who sprayed an unknown substance at the synagogue while spewing hate before he was arrested.

"Gas the Jews," he reportedly yelled, according to an NBC Washington story. The Jewish News Syndicate said that the incident came after the congregation received a reported bomb threat, which was ultimately unfounded.

Officials noted that Wood's vehicle was also searched as a precaution and no hazardous materials were found. No injuries were reported.

Wood was arrested and charged with simple assault and resisting arrest, though it is being investigated as a crime motivated by hate or bias.

The investigation is ongoing.

