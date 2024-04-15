100 MPH Pursuit-Crash Led By Baltimore Man With Pregnant Woman In Car On I-66 In Virginia: Cops

Junate E. Williams was was heading east on I-66 in a Toyota Sienna when police spotted him for no state inspection and non brake lights around 1 p.m. Sunday, April 14, state police said.

A trooper tried pulling him over at the 17-mile marker in Fauquier County but Williams refused, initiating a pursuit.

The Toyota continued east on Interstate 66 into Prince William County, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph. The Toyota continued onto Route 234 where it ran several red lights, drove erratically in and out of traffic and on both shoulders of the roadway, police said.

Eventually, the Toyota headed back eastbound on Interstate 66. As state police tried to contain the Toyota, it collided with a state trooper’s patrol vehicle. The impact caused the Toyota to strike an eastbound 2023 Subaru Outback and brought the pursuit to an end.

Williams was arrested without incident and taken to Prince William Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. After being treated and released, Williams was transported to the Fauquier Adult Detention Center, where he was held without bond.

He was chargd with one count of eluding law enforcement, one count of assault on law enforcement, one count of hit and run, and one count of child endangerment (an adult female passenger was pregnant). Williams was also charged with several traffic infractions.

An adult female passenger in the Toyota was transported to Prince William Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. She was released without any charges being placed.

Nearly $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise was located inside the Toyota. The driver of the Subaru was not injured. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the pursuit.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.

