Army Engineer Lynn Coia Of Stafford Dies

Staffor's Lynn Coia died peacefully of metastatic breast cancer complications on Tuesday, Aug. 14, her obituary says. She was 56 years old.

A Denver native, Lynn studied aerospace engineering at SUNY Buffalo and earned her master’s degree in management and technology at the University of Minnesota in 2005, her obituary says.

Lynn was passionate about her job as an engineer and program manager in the US Army and enjoyed spending time with her family, close girlfriends, and dogs, according to her obit.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 18, at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, in Stafford, with visitation set to begin at 11 a.m. Click here for Lynn Coia's complete obituary.

