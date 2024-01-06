'Armed, Dangerous' Convicted Felon Wanted For Murder In Stafford Arrested, Sheriff Says

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, deputies were called to the 100 block of Deacon Road in Stafford, where they found a 33-year-old man from King George suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies began first aid and the man was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to officials.

As a result of the investigation into the fatal shooting, detectives say that they determined that 29-year-old Westmoreland County resident Darren Jamal Newman was a suspect, and alerts were issued as investigators attempted to track him down.

On Friday, a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said that Newman was taken into custody in Richmond, where he is being held behind bars without bond pending a trip back to Stafford County.

Newman was wanted on charges that include second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, though the charges were not officially announced following his latest arrest.

The victim’s name has not being released as the investigation into the fatal shooting continues.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Stafford County Sheriff's Office by calling (540) 658-4400.

