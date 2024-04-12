Abducted Woman Screams Through High-Speed Pursuit Ending In Fiery Spotsylvania Crash: PD

William Alexander Chandler, 36, and the woman were fighting at the Harrison Crossing shopping center around 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, the county sheriff's office said.

The two got a vehicle that went west on Plank Road towards Orange County. Witnesses kept 911 dispatchers appraised of where the car was going, which was also being observed by First Sgt. S. Northrup. The sergeant spotted the vehicle near Plank Road and Elys Ford Road.

The vehicle initially stopped near the intersection, but drove off at high speeds with the woman screaming in the vehicle. Deputies chased the vehicle for several miles until it lost control and crashed in the area of Orange Plank and Brock roads, erupting in flames, according the sheriff's office.

Deputies were able to rescue the female victim and take the man suspect into custody. After Chandler was taken into custody, he spat into the face of a detective assisting the deputies, authorities said.

Chanlder was arrested and charged with felony eluding, violation of an Emergency Protective Order, assault on law enforcement, domestic assault, abduction by force, malicious wounding, obstruction of justice by flight, obstruction of justice without force, driving while suspended and no insurance. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please know there are resources in the area to assist you. The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office like many other law enforcement agencies in the area, partner with Empowerhouse (540-373-9373) to assist victims of domestic abuse. Visit their website at www.empowerhouseva.org for more information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.