800 Fentanyl Pills, Marijuana Found In Major Fredericksburg Drug Bust, Police Say

The Fredericksburg Police Department’s Special Equipment Tactical Team executed a search warrant on an apartment in the 600 block of Greenbrier Court, the home of Jaquan Mincy, on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 a.m., police said.

There, they found more than 800 pressed fentanyl pills, approximately 300 grams of marijuana, more than $10,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia, local police said.

Mincy was charged with possession, manufacture, or distribution of a weapon of terrorism containing fentanyl and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. Mincy is incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

