2-Year-Old Surrounded By Beer Cans In Back Seat Of Stafford DUI Driver's Car: Sheriff

Silvia Herrera Hernandez, 24, is facing charges of driving under the influence with a child, failure to maintain control of her vehicle, and felony child endangerment, following the incident on Sunday, Aug. 27, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

Sergeant B.U. Demirci was heading north on I-95 and, when he happened to see the car in front of him swerving across the lane, Decatur said. He watched the car until it exited the highway onto Centreport Parkway, and eventually Richmond Highway.

Having seen more than enough, Demirci conducted a traffic stop as Deputy S.A. Fulford responded to assist.

Within the vehicle was not only the driver, identified as Hernandez, but a 2-year-old child, police said. Hernandez admitted to consuming alcohol, which was apparent by her glassy, bloodshot eyes, and odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her mouth, according to Decatur.

The vehicle itself had multiple cans of alcohol within it, opened and unopened, some of which was located under the child’s feet.

Hernandez was being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Child Protective Services was contacted, and the child was turned over to a responsible party.

