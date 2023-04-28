Woodbridge Dealer In Teen's Fentanyl Death Gets Time In Fed Pen

Latae'veion Woods, 21, was sentenced to 52 months in federal prison for distributing a Schedule II controlled substance to a person under 21 years old, federal officials announced.

In April 2022, Woods sold pills that he said were Percocet to the teen boy, who died five days later of a fentanyl overdose, according to a statement from according to Jessica D. Aber, US Attorney of the Eastern District of Virginia.

Officers later found a clear plastic baggie containing four blue pills with markings consistent with 30 milligram Percocet pills in the boy's pants. Analysis later showed that the pills actually contained fentanyl.

Police also discovered text messages on the 14-year-old’s phone which revealed that Woods sold pills to him on multiple occasions during March and April 2022. The messages further established that Woods instructed the boy how to redistribute the pills and directed him to resell the pills for a specific amount of money. No other messages were found on the juvenile’s phone to suggest he had any other source of supply for Percocet.

Messages also showed that Woods offered to sell the boy a firearm, specifically, a Glock 19 or Glock 48 semiautomatic handgun. During a search warrant of Woods’ home, law enforcement seized a Glock 48 handgun and a Glock-style semi-automatic “ghost” gun, both of which Woods admitted belonged to him.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Hahn prosecuted the case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.