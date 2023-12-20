Woodbridge Car Dealership Employee Wanted For Hitting Co-Worker In Face During Argument: Police

Maverick Bladimir Moreno Bolanos is accused of striking his 39-year-old male coworker in the face during an argument that escalated around 12:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, Prince William County police said.

It happened at the Toyota Dodge on Richmond Highway in Woodbridge, authorities said.

The victim was treated at an area hospital for a non-life threatening injury. Following the investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Moreno Bolanos, who remains at large.

