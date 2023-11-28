Woman Uses Phone, Kitchen Knife During Domestic Dispute In Prince William County: Police

Kelly Jhohana Meneses Rojas was in her Shandor Road residence when a verbal altercation rapidly escalated and led to her attacking two others with a phone, then with a knife, according to investigators.

The incident was reportedly shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that on the morning of the incident, officers were called to the 3500 block of Shandor Road in Woodbridge, where a 39-year-old man got into a fight with Meneses Rojas to investigate an alleged assault.

Meneses Rojas first threw a phone at the man, striking him, then fetched a knife from the kitchen and attempted to cut him, officials said.

When another person inside the home attempted to intervene, the 33-year-old man was cut with the knife until everyone was able to separate and the department was called.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Meneses Rojas was arrested and charged with:

Malicious wounding;

Attempted malicious wounding;

Domestic assault and battery.

She is being held without bond and her next court date is pending, officials said.

