Woman Shoved Man Holding Infant Into Wall During Domestic Dispute In Woodbridge, Police Say

Wendy Carvajal Rivera, 39, is facing several charges following a violent tirade that saw her abusing a man who was holding an infant child during an incident that broke out on Sunday night in Woodbridge.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the 4600 block of Telfair Court at around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 to investigate a reported incident involving a man, woman, and infant who were all involved in a domestic incident inside their Woodbridge home.

According to investigators, a 31-year-old man and Carvajal Rivera were involved in a verbal exchange that rapidly escalated to the point she began allegedly striking him repeatedly in the head with a glass before things turned more physical.

Police say that at one point, the man was holding their infant and was attempting to leave the room when Carvajal Rivera struck him, shoving both he and the child into a wall. The pair then separated and the man was able to call for help.

The man was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital, while the infant was unharmed and handed off to "known parties."

Carvajal Rivera was arrested following the investigation into the assault, officials announced on Wednesday, and she was charged with:

Malicious wounding;

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor;

Two counts of domestic assault and battery.

She is being held without bond and her next court date is pending.

