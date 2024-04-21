A Few Clouds 58°

Woman Grabbed, Sexually Assaulted In Prince William County Woods: Police

The Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a suspect wanted for a sexual assault in Manassas over the weekend.

Prince William County Police are investigating the sexual assault.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
Police say that between 11:30 p.m. on Friday night and 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, a 35-year-old woman was walking in the area of Fairmont Avenue and Anvil Drive when she was grabbed by an unknown man.

During the encounter, he forced her into a nearby wooded area, where she was sexually assaulted. She was eventually able to get free and notified police at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. 

The man was described as being a Hispanic or Asian man with a slim build and short spiked hear. At the time he was wearing a black sweatshirt and hood. No other descriptive information was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incident has been asked to contact the department by calling (703) 792.700. 

