Woman Assaulted, Dragged Toward Burglars' Car In Botched Manassas Robbery: Police

Early on Sunday morning, officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to an attempted burglary in Manassas when a verbal altercation rapidly turned physical.

The incident was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 in the 9500 block of Clemantis Street in Manassas.

According to police, a group of people were attempting to break into a residence when the homeowner, a 21-year-old woman, arrived back at her place.

When she engaged them, it is alleged that the four suspects began to assault her, attempting to drag her to their vehicle before she was able to wriggle free and run into her home.

She reported minor injuries.

The suspects were described as being one White woman and three Hispanic men. No other information was provided by the police. They fled before officers arrived after being alerted to the attempted abduction.

It remains under investigation.

